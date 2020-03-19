COVID-19: Noida to have 2 new isolation wards

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Authorities have decided to set up two new isolation wards in Noida as coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar touched four on Thursday.

"In view of the COVID-19 cases reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, two new isolation wards will be set up at Asian Institute of Medical Science in Sector 40 and Mitra Hospital in Sector 35 in Noida," said District Magistrate Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday.

In order to contain the virus, the Noida Authority has announced a ban on all public hearings and community events till April 10 to prevent the spread of the lethal infection.

There have been 17 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, including a foreigner, according to official data.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

