COVID-19 norms flouted in UPSRTC buses

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Neither the passengers nor the UPSRTC staff have been following COVID-safety precautions as people were spotted standing in groups without masks.

On the occasion of Bhaidooj, the bus station was thronged with people waiting for buses.



"We forgot to wear our mask, we will wear it now," said a UPSRTC bus conductor on being asked about COVID19 precautions.

Despite rising in COVID cases in the country, people are not adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.

The bus conductors and drivers too did not care to instruct the passengers to follow social distancing norms.(ANI)

