COVID-19 not transmitted from mother to newborn according to most medical literature, says gynaecologist

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A gynaecologist in the national capital has said that most medical literature at present supports the view that COVID-19 does not get transmitted to a newborn child from her mother.

"Currently most the literature supports that COVID-19 will not be transmitted from mother to child," Dr Neha Khandelwal, gynaecologist and senior consultant at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, told ANI on Friday.

"Pregnant woman do take little more stress because they are carrying another life in them. The fear of passing the infection and passing in onto the baby is what makes them really stressed. That is why I want to make it clear that this disease is not going to be extra severe or behave dangerously in you. If you follow COVID-19 protocol there is no need to panic", she said.

"Good news is this COVID-19 is not very serious or extra dangerous in pregnant women unless they have other conditions like hypertension or high sugar. Currently most of the literature supports that COVID-19 will not be transmitted from mother to child. But still baby born to COVID-19 positive mother would be investigated and treated as potentially positive because the baby is always in close contact of the mother. As far as breast feeding is concerned there is no contra-indication to breastfeeding", she added.

Asked about preventive measures to be taken by pregnant mother, she said there is nothing special that pregnant woman has to do as compared to a non-pregnant woman. "The preventive measures stay same like maintain social distancing, try not to meet too many people," she said.

"I have been telling my patients that not only you, but other people staying with you need to meet fewer people. There are same rules for pregnant population," she said.

She said the immune system cannot be boosted overnight and at least 10-12 days intake of vitamin C is important to boost the immunity. (ANI)