COVID-19 not transmitted through meat, egg or fish: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that some people are creating panic due to lack of knowledge regarding coronavirus and clarified that the disease is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish.

Singh stated that the concerned department has already clarified that COVID-19 is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish.

"Some people are creating panic due to lack of knowledge regarding coronavirus. Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Dairying Department has already clarified that COVID-19 is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish," Singh said.

"I came to know that the Lucknow District Magistrate has banned sale of meat in the district. I request district magistrates to consult with Govt of India and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) before issuing any advisory on coronavirus," Singh added.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said that leaving fish, eggs and chicken can cause protein deficiency. He further advised people to take care of hygiene and cook food properly. (ANI)