COVID-19: NPPA urges states to ensure availability of masks, gloves and sanitisers

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked health and chief secretaries of all states to ensure availability and distribution of masks, gloves and sanitisers in view of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

Asking the health and chief secretaries of states to issue suitable instructions to districts, it said: "Administrations/concerned authorities to co-ordinate with the manufacturers/distributors/chemist association to ensure the seamless availability of drugs, masks, gloves and sanitisers.

In a letter, the authority has said various state governments and Union Territories (UTs) are facing problems in placing orders for masks, gloves and sanitisers due to non-availability of details of manufacturers of these items.

Thus it asked the authorities to enclosed indicative list of manufacturers masks, gloves and sanitisers received from Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AiMeD) for ready reference and necessary action.



It also urged to resolve the issues in the movement of stock and manpower on priority to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medicines and medical devices in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of which 79 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

