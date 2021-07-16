COVID-19: Odisha begins vaccinating pregnant women with help of ASHA, Anganwadi workers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): The vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19 began in Odisha today and the on-the-spot registration was facilitated by ASHA and Anganwadi workers.



Special arrangements were made like separate vaccination and waiting rooms. After vaccination, women were observed for at least 30 minutes.

Dr Bijay Panigrahi, director of family welfare and vaccination in charge said, "In Odisha, the total no of pregnancies registered per year is around 9 lakh. So at any point in time, we expect 50 per cent of total registered pregnant women, that is, around 4.5 lakh to be due for COVID-19 vaccination."

"We have given direction to district authorities that front-line workers will give counselling to these women regarding the benefits of the COVID vaccine," he added. (ANI)

