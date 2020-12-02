COVID-19: Odisha caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 400

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday further reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200.

Earlier in August, the price of RT-PCR test was slashed to Rs 1,200 from Rs 2,200 in Odisha.

The Odisha government's decision comes a day after the Delhi government ordered to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests in Delhi to Rs 800 from the existing Rs 2,400.



As per the notification issued by the Odisha government's Health and Family Welfare Department: "In supersession of this department notification dated November 25, 2020. Government after careful consideration have been pleased to refix the maximum price of RT-PCR Test by Private Laboratories at Rs 400 (inclusive of GST) within the state of Odisha."

"The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under the supervision of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines regarding the testing protocols for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests," it added.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,19,583 on Wednesday as 480 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said. The active count in Odisha stood at 5,046. (ANI)

