COVID-19: Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates sixth plasma bank at Koraput Medical College

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has virtually inaugurated COVID Plasma Bank at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH), Koraput.

This is the sixth plasma bank which has inaugurated by Patnaik.

"Further strengthening preparedness against #COVID19, CM @Naveen_Odisha

has inaugurated #PlasmaBank at SLN MCH, Koraput. CM said the plasma bank will not only set a new milestone but also strengthen the faith of tribal communities on advanced medical procedure," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

Patnaik said plasma will be more easily available and accessible to all needy COVID-19 patients in Odisha.

"CM said this is in line with Govt's vision of enabling access to advanced healthcare for all & commitment to ensure nobody is deprived of advanced healthcare facilities. Citing that plasma is showing good results in patients, CM reiterated his appeal to all eligible Covid survivors to come forward to donate plasma to save precious lives. CM said each donor is recognised as a worthy citizen of Odisha," CMO said.

Patnaik had on July 16 inaugurated first Plasma Bank at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and announced that Plasma Therapy will be made available free of cost to the people of Odisha.

Patnaik on July 28 inaugurated the second plasma bank of the state at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and also launched a web portal for plasma donors.

On July 31, Patnaik inaugurated plasma bank at IGH in Rourkela.

On August 5, Patnaik inaugurated plasma bank at MKCG Berhampur in Ganjam district and VIMSAR in Burla of Sambalpur district.

According to medical experts, bodies of people who recover from coronavirus produce an anti-body/plasma in the blood to help the person fight against coronavirus. If a little bit of this anti-body/plasma is given to a critical patient then the plasma helps in the latter person's recovery. (ANI)