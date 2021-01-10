COVID-19: Odisha engineer turns horticulturist after losing job

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], January 10 (ANI): After the COVID-19 pandemic claimed thousands of job across the country, an engineer in Bhadrak district of Odisha turned horticulturist to utilise his time in the period of lockdown after losing his job.



"During the lockdown period, I had lost my job. Since I had nothing to do, I decided to start a sapling production centre at my village despite blaming the government for my job loss," Shanti Swarup Mishra who used to work in Bengaluru told ANI.

"I can help to protect nature by planting trees for free in various places by the help of various social organisations. Till date, I have sold more than 2,00,000 saplings to the market and over 50,000 saplings are in stock," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

Mishra is a diploma engineer from Banglore. who planted 2.5 lakh trees in nine months to use his after losing his job due to the coronavirus pandemic. His nursery name is "Swarup Nursery". (ANI)

