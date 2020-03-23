COVID-19: Odisha extends lockdown to 14 districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts.

The state government has extended lockdown to Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur. Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda districts from Tuesday morning till 9 pm on March 29.

Odisha administration has also decided to mark houses of those who have been advised home quarantine with stickers.

"District administration will get these stickers pasted to restrict the mobility of the residents who have been placed under home quarantine. Those, who have completed quarantine, will not be covered. The stickers will mention the duration of home quarantine, the details of the house and the family too," the administration stated. (ANI)

