COVID-19: Odisha govt advises private educational institutions to consider reduction, deferment of school fees

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): Odisha government has advised all private educational institutions to be sympathetic and consider reduction or deferment of school fees from April to June in view of the economic stress due to COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said, "In view of the lockdown and associated economic stress for COVID-19, Odisha Govt advises all private educational institutions to be sympathetic to consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June. This will help the parents whose income have been adversely affected."

Earlier, Odisha Cabinet also approved the proposal for amendment of the Odisha Contingency Fund Act, 1967, raising its corpus fund to meet the emergency needs to combat COVID-19.

This will be promulgated through an ordinance.

"As COVID-19 pandemic has become the biggest challenge, in the interest of public service, the corpus of the contingency fund has been increased to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 400 crore to meet the urgent and emergency needs for containment management and preventive measures," read a statement issued by the state government.

"It has been approved in the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik). An ordinance will come into force in this effect as the Odisha Legislative Assembly is not in session," the statement said. (ANI)

