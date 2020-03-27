COVID-19: Odisha govt announces Rs 2200 cr package for poor

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced Rs 2200 crore package for the welfare of the weaker section of the society.

The economic package will focus on food security, social security, and welfare of construction workers in the state.

"Coronavirus has become a global crisis which has affected the livelihood of the poor. For the welfare of the weaker sections of society in the state, today, I am announcing Rs 2200 Crore package," said Odisha Patnaik.

"We are giving 4 months advance allowances to other 48 lakh beneficiaries under different social welfare schemes which will cost Rs 932 crore. State Government will provide Rs 1500 each to 22 lakh construction workers, which will cost Rs 330 crores," Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

"Under the Food Security scheme, State Government is giving 3 months advance PDS ration to all the beneficiaries, all the 94 lakh PDS beneficiaries will get Rs 1,000 each, this will cost Rs 940 crores," he said.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to tackle the menace. (ANI)

