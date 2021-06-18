COVID-19: Odisha govt directs priority vaccination of those with HIV

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Odisha government on Friday directed officials to vaccinate those with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) on priority.

In accordance with the advise of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) of the Government of India, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra in an official letter to the District authorities asked the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Chief District Medical (CDM) and Public Health Officers (PHO) to vaccinate all eligible people living with HIV (irrespective of CD4 count and viral load).

The letter read, "They should undergo the complete schedule of COVID-19 Vaccination for protecting themselves against COVID-19 and also limit the spread of disease to their contacts including family members, friends, and co-workers."

Mohapatra directed the concerned authorities to vaccinate people with HIV on priority by mobilizing them and through on-site registration in the CO-WIN portal in the nearby COVIO Vaccination Centre at the earliest. (ANI)