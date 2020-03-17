COVID-19: Odisha Govt extends timings at its Aahaar Centres

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Odisha Government has extended the timings at Aahar Centers, set up under the subsidised meal distribution scheme of the state, in an attempt to decongest them amid coronavirus fears.

The serving time during the day will now be from 10 am to 4 pm.

The centres usually open at 11 am and shut down by 3 pm.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has also issued instructions to regulate the service at the Aahar Centers.

The department has instructed that a distance of 1.5 metre should be maintained between two individuals along with the provision of proper systems for handwashing. Rigorous cleaning and santising using disinfectants may be done at all centers in the state. It also has instructed that the money boxes should be kept at the token counters to avoid physical contact.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths from the infection have been reported in the country. (ANI)

