COVID-19: Odisha govt fixes modalities to meet demand for oxygen cylinders

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI): Odisha government on Saturday said that it has fixed the modalities to meet the demand for Oxygen cylinders in the COVID-19 care centers and hospitals across the state.

The government said that the drugs inspector of the districts have been assigned to ensure timely filing of the empty Oxygen cylinders from assigned fillers whereas the Medical Superintendents and Public Health Officers have been asked to ensure timely transportation of the Oxygen to the dedicated COVID facilities

"Odisha government has fixed the modalities to meet the demand of Oxygen cylinders in the Dedicated COVID Healthcare Center (DCHC), Dedicated COVID-19 Healthcare Centers (DCHC), Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals and COVID Care Centers in the state", said an official statement.

"Department of Health and Family Welfare has directed to all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, Medical Superintendents, all government medical colleges, all CDM and PHOs of the State to follow the modalities and to ensure sufficient availability of Medical Oxygen in COVID facilities," the statement read.

"The Drugs Inspector of the districts has been assigned to ensure timely filing of the empty Oxygen cylinders from assigned fillers," it said.

"The Medical Superintendents or COM and PHOs have been asked to ensure timely transportation of the Oxygen to the dedicated COVID facilities," it added. (ANI)