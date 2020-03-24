COVID-19: Odisha govt imposes 'immediate stoppage' of all construction works

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday ordered an "immediate stoppage" of all construction works across the state except construction work for health facilities related to COVID-19.

So far, two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The Odisha government has announced a lockdown the entire state till March 29 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government's chief spokesperson, said that all 30 districts of the state will be under lockdown till March 29.

The government also announced to grant commuted leave without production of a medical certificate to those officials who are above 50 years of age and have underlying conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal disease, heart disease and other life-threatening illness for a period up to April 4.

The Naveen Patnaik-led government has empowered all the Collectors and District Magistrates, all Municipal Commissioners, all Executive Officers of ULBs, in order to deliver pensions and PDS to the beneficiaries.

As on 12 pm, 110 samples were sent for COVID-19 examination and no new positive case were found. The health officials of two identified patients are asymptomatic and stable. They are taking normal diet supplied by respective hospitals.

It is reported that 57 people had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient. Communication has been made with 54 people while effort is on to communicate with the rest three persons. Nine monitoring teams are working for this purpose.

The state government has given orders that employees who feel unwell due to symptoms of novel coronavirus should leave the workplace and avail home quarantine for a period of 14 days. (ANI)