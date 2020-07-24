COVID-19: Odisha govt issues advisory on workplace management

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Odisha government on Thursday issued an advisory on workplace management after some government employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Lok Seva Bhawan (Secretariat).

Entire office buildings will be closed for 48 hours in case of a large outbreak, as per the advisory.

"If there are one or more cases reported, places/areas visited by the patient in the past 48 hours will be sealed for entry. There is no need to close the entire office building/halt work in other areas of the office. The work can be resumed after following the laid down disinfection protocol as attached (closing down for minimum 24 hours after disinfection)," it read.

"However, if there is a large outbreak, the entire building has to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection," the advisory said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha has reported 19,835 COVID-19 cases, including 5,977 active cases, 13,750 recoveries and 108 deaths so far. (ANI)

