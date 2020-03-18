COVID-19: Odisha govt seeks foreign travel details of IT sector employees

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Electronics and Information Technology Department of Odisha government has asked the Software Technology Park and all IT/ITES companies to provide the history of foreign visits of their employees.

The department has also directed that employees with a history of recent foreign visits should register with Odisha's COVID-19 online portal immediately.

The non-declaration by any employee is a punishable offence under the regulation for prevention and containment of Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19), said the department on Tuesday.

Labour Commissioner of Odisha, has issued guidelines to be followed at worksites. Commissioner N Thirumala Naik has directed all employers and contractors to follow the guidelines in this regard.

Directorate of Factories and Boilers has also issued guidelines for factory managements and directed all factories to strictly follow the norms. (ANI)

