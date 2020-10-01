COVID-19: Odisha reports 3,615 new cases, 17 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 1 (ANI): As many as 3,615 new COVID-9 cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Wednesday, with the total number of recoveries going up to 4, 219, the state health department reported.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 2,22,734. While 1,85,700 patients have recovered, 36,122 cases remain active and 859 have succumbed to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count stands at 63,12,585 in the country including 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,181 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 98,678 in the country. (ANI)

