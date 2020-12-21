COVID-19: Odisha reports 363 new cases, 3 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): Odisha has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on December 20, while 338 patients recovered, the state's health department has said.

"Odisha recorded 363 new COVID19 cases, 338 recoveries, and 3 deaths on December 20," the department said in a statement.

As per it, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 3,26,596. While 3,21,647 people have recovered till now, currently, there are 3,057. The total number of deaths in the state has gone up to 1,839.



Meanwhile, with 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has reached 1, 00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country and so far 1,45,810 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,06,111 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. (ANI)

