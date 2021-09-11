COVID-19: Odisha reports 630 new cases, 8 fatalities in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Odisha recorded 630 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department data on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state reached 10,15,713 including 7020 active cases at present.



According to the official data, Cuttack and Khurda districts still recorded the highest number of cases, that is, 118 and 221 respectively. While Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts recorded only one case each in the last 24 hours.

As a sign of relief, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 10,00,548 including 689 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,092 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection so far. (ANI)

