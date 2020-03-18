COVID-19: Odisha to dole out 3 months ration to food scheme beneficiaries through PDS

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus, the Odisha government has decided to distribute rice, wheat and kerosene to the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme for three months in advance.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy for the smooth management of public distribution system (PDS).

As per the decision, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department will distribute rice, wheat and kerosene to 3.26 crore NFSA beneficiaries and 4.50 lakh State Food Security Scheme beneficiaries through public distribution system from April 1 to May 15.

The beneficiaries have been given a window of 45 days to collect the same so as to avoid the rush at the fair price shops in the wake of ongoing coronavirus threat.

Since the virus is contagious in nature, foodgrains will be distributed to beneficiaries through e-PoS devices but without using any type of biometric scanning - through either fingerprint scanner or IRIS camera attached to ePoS.

District Collectors have been asked to complete all arrangements within the next seven days so that distribution can start from April 1. (ANI)

