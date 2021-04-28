COVID-19: Odisha sends over 1675 MT oxygen to 8 states

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 27 (ANI): At a time when there is a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country, the Odisha government has sent 90 tankers containing over 1675 MT medical oxygen to eight states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"In last 5 days, as many as 90 tankers carrying about 1675.781 metric tonnes (MT) medical Oxygen has been escorted from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul by Odisha Police", informed Y K Jethwa, ADG (Law and Order) and Nodal Officer Special Cell for Oxygen supply.

"As many as 30 tankers with 644.72 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 19 tankers with 324.079 MT to Telangana, Tamil Nadu received one tanker with 15.98 MT medical oxygen, Haryana received eight tankers filled with 187.512 MT of oxygen, six tankers with 112.06 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while four tankers with 61.44 MT left for Chhattisgarh. Seven tankers with 114.17 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 15 tankers with 215.82 MT oxygen have been suspected to Madhya Pradesh in the last five days," he said.

Jethwa also stated that the Odisha Police is ensuring uninterrupted loading and transporting of the oxygen from different plants to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in these States facing a deficit.

"A dedicated corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SSP/DCP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions," he said.

Meanwhile, COVID Vaccination In-Charge in Odisha, Bijay Panigrahi took stock of the ongoing vaccination drive in the state today.

"Phase 3 COVID vaccination will start from May 1. But it depends on the availability of vaccines in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared free vaccines for 18-44 years of age group. State Government has written to Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for vaccine supply," he told ANI.

To address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the Union Health Ministry today has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to States. (ANI)