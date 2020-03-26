COVID-19 offers opportunity to look at new concept of globalization, says PM Modi at G20 summit

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged G20 leaders to formulate a coordinated global response to the coronavirus pandemic focusing on human lives and keeping in mind the economic implications.

"PM Modi said COVID19 has offered an opportunity to look at a new concept of globalization. One that also focuses on humanity, climate change, and terrorism other than economic & financial aspects," Sources said.

"Even after 3 months of the coronavirus crisis, it has taken time and they are still finding a coordinated approach to tackle the crisis of this magnitude," Modi said while addressing G20 leaders during the G20VirtualSummit on coordinated global response to the COVID19.

The sources that Prime Minister stressed that the forum has become a platform to address financial & economic issues but at many levels globalization has failed us, whether it is in combating terrorism or climate change and said that the world is looking at our actions.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were also present at the G20 virtual summit.

Heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations (UN), and World Health Organization (WHO) also spoke at the beginning of the summit. It was decided that G20 will come out with an action paper on coronavirus.

There was appreciation among the G20 leaders that India not only played a role at the regional level but also at the global level to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, no leader tried to define the timeline of the pandemic as its length could not be defined. Discussions were held on developing more effective and faster diagnostic kits and how to make them available quickly. (ANI)

