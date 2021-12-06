COVID-19 Omicron variant coming from abroad, need to stop international flights: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday said there is a need to stop international flights in view of rising cases of COVID-19 Omicroin variant. He alleged that similar negligence was seen in the second wave as well.

"The new variant is coming from abroad, there is a need to stop the flights coming from abroad, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also made this appeal. The same negligence was seen during the last wave as well," said Jain in a press conference.

"All international travellers from affected nations being tested. 27 have been brought to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital so far, 17 of them tested positive and 10 are their close contacts. Genome sequencing of 12 out of 17 people done and 1 of them has been detected to have Omicron," he said while talking about the first case of Omicron in Delhi.

"The condition of the one who is Omicron positive is fine as of now. The report of his second test done for confirmation had also come positive," he added.



"All patients are stable, many do not even have symptoms. The rest of the report will come by tomorrow," he stated.

"It is our endeavour to prevent the spread of Omicron in any way through those coming from the airport," he further stated.

"Everyone needs to be alert because it is being told that Omicron spreads rapidly. If you go in public, then definitely apply a mask. If everyone wears masks, then the third corona wave can be avoided," he appealed.

"In Delhi, more than 93 per cent of people have got the first dose vaccine, while more than 60 per cent of people have got the second dose. Whosoever has not received their second dose of vaccination must get it as soon as possible. For the last few days, about 1.5 lakh people are taking the vaccines every day," he stated while talking about the vaccination status of the Union Territory.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of new COVID-19 Variant Omicron. A Tanzania returnee had tested positive. (ANI)

