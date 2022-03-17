A visual from the vaccination drive at UPHC, Khairatabad. (file photo))
A visual from the vaccination drive at UPHC, Khairatabad. (file photo))

COVID-19: On first day, over 2 lakh kids administered vaccine doses

ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 08:41 IST


New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): On the first day of vaccination for children, more than two lakh vaccine doses were administered with the first dose, said the Ministry of Health and family welfare in an official statement on Thursday.
On the first day, 2,60,136 children between the age group of 12-14 with the first dose of COVID -19 vaccines were administered.
More than 2.15 Crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. (ANI)

