COVID-19: On first day, over 2 lakh kids administered vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): On the first day of vaccination for children, more than two lakh vaccine doses were administered with the first dose, said the Ministry of Health and family welfare in an official statement on Thursday.

On the first day, 2,60,136 children between the age group of 12-14 with the first dose of COVID -19 vaccines were administered.

More than 2.15 Crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. (ANI)