COVID-19: One technical staff member dies in Delhi's LNJP Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A technical staff working at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital passed away on Saturday, after being tested positive for coronavirus 15 days back.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of LNJP Hospital, said the hospital officials.

Earlier in the day, a senior medical official along with two other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at LNJP Hospital, as per the Delhi Health Department.

With 9,142 active cases, the total number of cases in the national capital stands at 17,386, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday morning. (ANI)

