COVID-19: Online ticket booking for Statue of Unity stopped

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Gujarat government has stopped the online booking of entry tickets to the Statue of Unity in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The viewing galleries have been closed on March 17 so that the tourists do not gather at one place. However, those who have already booked tickets will be allowed to visit the galleries.

The government has also stopped selling the tickets for Jungle safari and Zarwani camp. (ANI)