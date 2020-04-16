COVID-19: Operations of food preparation establishments stopped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): All operations of food preparation establishments, including home delivery have been stopped in Ludhiana, in view of the coronavirus threat and risk of food contamination, said Ludhiana District Magistrate, Pradeep Agarwal.

This comes after a pizza delivery boy, who had delivered food in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that 17 other delivery boys linked with the infected person have been placed under institutional quarantine.

"A pizza delivery boy has been detected with COVID-19 here. 17 other delivery boys linked with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and 72 people have been placed under home quarantine," Jain told ANI.

Food delivery app Zomato said that the staff of the infected person's restaurant had delivered some orders which were placed on its platform.

Zomato also claimed that colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative for COVID-19.

So far, Punjab has reported 186 COVID-19 positive cases according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

