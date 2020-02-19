COVID-19 outbreak impacts Kanpur traders

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Businessmen here have claimed that the prices of electronic and mobile accessories items have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China.

Gyanesh Mishra, a representative of Sagar market here, said: "No one is visiting China. All the factories there are closed. The impact is being felt here as well because a lot of items including electrical goods are imported from China."

"It is also a great opportunity for Indian manufacturers to produce and supply more products so that they can meet the supply gap of Chinese goods," he said.

Narayan Singh, a retailer, said: "There is also an increase in the price of Chineses mobile accessories from 60 to 70 per cent. Mobiles have also gone a bit expensive apart from other electrical products."

Prem, another shopkeeper, said: "The availability of mobiles is less in the market. Therefore the price is rising. We are not getting the products from China." (ANI)

