COVID-19: Over 16 lakh migrant workers surveyed in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 16,46,312 migrant workers have been surveyed so far by ASHA workers amid the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday.

Out of them, 1,455 people have got symptoms of the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,088 COVID-19 cases, including 345 deaths, 4,451 active cases and 7,292 recoveries so far. (ANI)

