COVID-19: Over 3 crore teenagers get first dose of vaccine

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that over 3 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Mandaviya tweeted, "Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the #COVID19 vaccine I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

The vaccination drive for teenagers was started on January 3. (ANI)