COVID-19: Oxygen Express from Odisha's Angul reaches Nagpur

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday informed that Indian Railway's 'Oxygen Express', carrying oxygen tankers, reached Maharashtra's Nagpur from Odisha's Angul.

"#OxygenExpress from Angul has reached Nagpur and will ensure a steady stream of Oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients there," Goyal tweeted.

In an effort to fulfill the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in COVID-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to transport medical oxygen to various states.



The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

So far, the Railways has delivered around 1,125 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 76 tankers to various states.

According to the Ministry of Railways, 20 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey and seven more loaded Oxygen Express trains are on the run carrying around 422 MT of LMO in 27 tankers. (ANI)

