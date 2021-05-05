COVID-19: Oxygen Express from Tatanagar reaches Faridabad

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday informed that Oxygen Express from Tatanagar has reached Faridabad.

In a tweet, the Railway Minister said, "Another Oxygen Express from Tatanagar has reached Faridabad to increase the supply of oxygen amid COVID situation."

In an effort of fulfilling the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in COVID-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

"This oxygen will be used for the treatment of Covid patients in various hospitals," he added.

So far, the Railways has delivered around 1,125 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 76 tankers to various states.

According to the Ministry of Railways, 20 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey and seven more loaded Oxygen Express trains are on the run carrying around 422 MT of LMO in 27 tankers. It is Indian Railways endeavor to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. (ANI)