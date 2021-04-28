COVID-19: 'Oxygen Express' with 64 MT medical oxygen reaches Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Indian Railways' 'Oxygen Express', carrying six oxygen tankers with approximately 64 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), on Wednesday reached Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

According to a statement issued by the west wing of the Indian Railways on Tuesday, out of six tankers, three will be unloaded at Sagar, two at Bhopal, and the remaining one will be sent to Jabalpur.



"The first 'Oxygen Express' for Madhya Pradesh left for its destination on Tuesday at 5:30 am from Bokaro. Six tankers have been uploaded with approximately 64 metric tonnes of LMO," the statement said.

The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The 'Oxygen Express' has delivered nearly 450 tons of Oxygen to various states across the country. (ANI)

