COVID-19: Oxygen plant establsihed at hospital in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid increase in the demand for medical oxygen, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up an oxygen plant at the Sub-district Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Dr Sheikh Iqbal, the Consultant Physician at the sub-district Hospital informed that the oxygen plant can generate 1000 liters of oxygen per minute.

"There is a shortage of medical oxygen across the country. This oxygen plant here will be beneficial for every patient who has breathing-related issues. This will also decrease the referrals," Dr Iqbal said.



"The oxygen plant is very beneficial for us. As many as 100 beds can use high-flow oxygen at a time," Senior Medical Officer, Dr Aiyaz Ahmad told ANI.

Manzoor Ahmad, a relative of a patient admitted at the hospital, said that earlier they had to go to Srinagar to get the oxygen cylinder filled but the new oxygen plant will be very helpful.

According to official data, there are 16,993 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir while the cumulative COVID cases have mounted to 1,37,240. (ANI)

