Covid-19 pandemic in India on decline, except for 2 to 3 States

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic in India is on declining trend except for two or three states, noting that it is "particularly noteworthy" in comparison to some countries in the Northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic is seen.

"We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline of the pandemic. This decline is particularly noteworthy because in other countries of Northern hemisphere is a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic," said Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and chairperson of COVID-19 taskforce committee at a press conference.

He said that India has to protect these gains through surveillance, containment, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and individual behavior to combat the virus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situation in other countries in worsening as cases is increasing rapidly. Especially in European countries as it is even more aggressive than the first phase (original) of the pandemic. Fortunately, the mortality rate is somewhat low as the health system has been beefed up," Dr Paul stated

"Presently, a clear scenario is emerging in the Northern hemisphere as the pandemic is once again climbing its peak. In America, there is a third peak. One of the reasons could be that there are winters in the northern hemisphere, and winter is a favorable condition for respiratory viruses," he added.

He further said that India's trend is in a different direction and we have to be always vigilant and follow all guidelines of COVID-19 appropriate behavior to maintain that.

According to Dr Paul, our recovered cases are more than 90 per cent and active cases are lesser now. He said in India, the COVID-19 pandemic is on a declining trend except for two or three states where corona cases are increasing like--Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi (witnessing a third peak).

He further said that super-spreading events like festivals must be avoided.

"We are looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work. Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers. So, a super-spreading event must be avoided,' he said.

He appealed to everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and continue hand hygiene.

"We have to continue our TEST, TREAT, TRACK strategy to fight with the virus. Coronavirus positive persons have to be isolated and people coming in contact with the positive cases must be quarantined. These are two key elements for strong Covid-19 surveillance," said the chairperson of the COVID-19 taskforce committee.

"A good program suggests that for one positive case, there are 15-20 contacts, at least more than 10 contacts that are quarantined. And they are quarantined with respect, support, and full dignity," he added.



So far, the country has reported 79.46 lakh (79,46,429) which includes 6,25,857 people who were being treated for the disease and 72,01,070 people have recovered. The total COVID-19 fatality is 1,19,502. (ANI)