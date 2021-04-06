COVID-19 pandemic spreading faster in second wave: Govt

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): COVID-19 is spreading at a faster rate than the previous wave in India, the central government on Tuesday amid the rising number of coronavirus infections.

India reported over 96,000 new COVID-19 cases and 440 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

Addressing the weekly press conference on the condition of pandemic in the country, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog said that the coronavirus situation in some states is worse than in others.

"The pandemic is spreading faster as compared to the previous wave. In some states, it is worse than others but the upswing is happening all across the nation," said Dr Paul.

He added that if coronavirus cases will rise, there would be losses, but, if it is looked at from the perspective of the population of the country, the pandemic is still in control.

"So, we have to keep this report card intact and we can control it," he said.

"The impact of the pandemic has increased in the country. Warnings were given that the situation should not be taken for granted. The situation of the pandemic has worsened and the speed of increasing COVID-19 cases is higher than last time," Dr Paul added.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for 'Jan Bhagidari' and 'Jan Andolan' for COVID-19 management, he said "we can still control the pandemic".

Addressing the media regarding the present situation of the COVID-19, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that states of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh remain the matter of "extreme concern".

"Punjab and Chhattisgarh are a matter of extreme concern because of the number of deaths while Maharashtra is a matter of serious concern due to the number of cases," Bhushan said.

Talking about the condition in Maharashtra in detail, Bhushan said that the average number of tests is reducing in the state.

"We have advised Maharashtra to set up mobile testing labs in geographically difficult locations in the state. The ICMR will help with the adequate resources," he said. (ANI)