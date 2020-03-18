COVID-19: Parks, gardens in Nagpur's NMRDA to be shut till March 31

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In a bid to contain coronavirus">coronavirus spread, authorities here on Tuesday shut down all parks and gardens of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) till March 31.

The Maharashtra government had earlier directed all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks to remain closed till the end of this month.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country from the novel coronavirus">coronavirus outbreak with 38 people testing positive for the infection and one casualty.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals according to government data on Wednesday morning. (ANI)