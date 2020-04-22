COVID-19: Part of Sector 30-B, Kachhi Colony in Chandigarh declared 'affected pockets'

Chandigarh [India], April 22 (ANI): The UT Administration on Wednesday declared a part of Sector 30-B and the entire Kacchi Colony in Dhanas as 'Affected Pockets' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As Chandigarh has already been declared a 'containment zone,' the administration has also chalked out an action plan to carry out 'exclusive sealing' and other measures in the marked areas.

The movement of residents in these of pockets will be completely restricted and the entire pocket will be sealed by police personnel to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the adjoining areas.

For instance, sufficient numbers of teams have been deployed for conducting door to door screeningo f each person of the entire households falling in the 'Affected Pocket'.



Second, the whole of the 'Affected Pocket' will be sanitized properly mandatorily. Third, the demand of essential goods/commodities such as raw ration/milk/vegetables etc shall be prepared and distributed by the Municipal Corporation and Director Food and Civil Supplies.



The people residing in the 'Affected Pockets' have been asked by the administration to dial 112 in case of any assistance required.



Also, the regular safe drinking water supply shall be ensured by Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. The Union Territory was declared as a 'containment zone' by the Advisor to the Administrator on April 18. (ANI)