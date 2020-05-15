COVID-19 patient booked for violating lockdown norms in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): An FIR was registered against a COVID-19 positive man for violating lockdown norms here on Friday.

The FIR was registered under Section 188 of IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 51B of Disaster Management Act (Refusal to comply with a direction by/on behalf of Centre/State government).

A total of 78 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Uttarakhand as of Thursday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

