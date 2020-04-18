COVID-19 patient dies in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): One COVID-19 patient has died in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Saturday, as per information provided by Nandkumar Ghodele, Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Ghodele said that the patient who died was a woman above 60 years of age. He further said that there are a total of 29 coronavirus patients, including two cured and three deaths. Meanwhile, 24 patients are undergoing treatment.

"We are well prepared to control the coronavirus outbreak. We have taken several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district. However, people are not strictly following the lockdown," said Nandkumar Ghodele.

"I would appeal to all the people to stay inside and take proper precautionary measures to stay safe. Everyone should take care of themselves and the ones around them, especially in red zone areas," he added.

He further said that from whichever areas positive cases were found, those areas have been sealed and the people of those areas are being tested as a precautionary measure to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the area.



According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 3,323. Till now, 331 people have either been cured or discharged, while 201 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,792, including 12,289 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,014 patients have either been cured or discharged while 488 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

