COVID-19 patient dies in Meghalaya, 6 of his contacts test positive

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 15 (ANI): The first COVID-19 patient of Meghalaya passed away on Wednesday, while six of his contacts have also tested positive for the infection.

"I am deeply saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," read a tweet by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.



"Of the 68 tested so far, 6 have come out positive who are all family members and helpers of the first COVID-19 positive case. 6 other cases are being retested. And the rest of the cases are negative," read another tweet by the Chief Minister.

The Meghalaya government has imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the state capital on April 12, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Bethany hospital in which the first case was found has been sealed and the Chief Minister has urged people who visited the institution on and after March 22 to report to the state authorities by calling on 108. (ANI)

