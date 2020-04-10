COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, death toll at 25

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient died at a hospital here in Pune, taking the total death toll to 25 in the district.

"A COVID-19 positive person has passed away at Sassoon hospital in Maharashtra's Pune, taking the total death toll to 25 in the district. There are 209 positive cases in Pune, till now," said District Health Officer (DHO).

Of all the positive cases in the district, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 175 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 22 cases and Pune Rural 12 cases.

In addition to that the health officer said PMC has reported 24 deaths and Pune Rural-- 1.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 1,135 including 117 cured/discharged and 72 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

