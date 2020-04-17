COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district's death toll reaches 48

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from other serious illnesses, died in Pune on Friday.

"A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus died at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. He was also suffering from comorbidity," said State Health Department.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pune has reached 48.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 13,387 and the death toll is 437 till Friday morning. (ANI)

