COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient escaped from a hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar.

A total of 1,925 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,474.

The health department informed that the death toll rose to 372 while active cases stood at 13,251 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

