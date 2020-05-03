COVID-19 patient from Chandigarh dies in Panchkula hospital

Chandigarh [India], May 3 (ANI): A 82-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chandigarh passed away at a private hospital in Panchkula.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 reported from the Union Territory of Chandigarh, informed Dr Jasjeet Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, Haryana.

94 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Chandigarh so far. 19 persons have been cured and discharged while there are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. (ANI)

