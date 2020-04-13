COVID-19 patient from Nagaland being treated in Guwahati: Assam Health Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): A patient with symptoms of COVID-19, referred from a private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland, is being treated at GMCH, Guwahati, after testing positive for the infection, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 12.

"A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland, referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment," Sarma's tweet read.

Through another tweet, Sarma said that he had visited MMCH, Guwahati, and took stock of the situation of the hospital where 9 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment.

The Assam Health Minister met the doctors at MMCH and inquired about the response of patients to treatment.

Assam, so far, has 29 confirmed cases of the infection, including one death being reported due to the infection. (ANI)

