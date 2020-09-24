Covid-19 patient goes 'missing' from hospital in Pune; kin protest

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): The kin of a 33-year-old woman patient, who allegedly went missing from a COVID-19 jumbo hospital, has staged a protest outside the hospital in Pune on Thursday.

The patient has been missing since August 29, claimed the kin.

"My daughter has been missing since August 29. The hospital authorities are saying that she was never admitted to the hospital," said the mother of the missing patient.



"I have lodged a police complaint in this matter," she added.

After the complaint was registered, Pune Municipal Corporation has shared the information with the police.

Speaking to ANI, Rubal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation said, "We have shared the information demanded by the police regarding this case."

"The officials of the municipal corporation are holding meetings with the family on the matter," Agarwal added. (ANI)

