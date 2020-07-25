COVID-19 patient jumps off 5th floor of AIIMS, Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): A male COVID-19 patient died after he allegedly jumped off the fifth-floor bathroom of one of the buildings of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, Bihar, on Friday.

According to Rafique UR Rahman, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Phulwarisharif Police Station, the police reached the spot as soon as they were informed about it.

"The identity of the patient is being ascertained," the SHO added. More details are awaited.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar's COVID-19 tally stands at 31,980, including 10,994 active cases and 20,769 recoveries.

So far, 217 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

